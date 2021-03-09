LA Schools, Teachers' Union Reach Agreement on Physically Reopening Schools

A tentative agreement was reached between Los Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles on how to reopen schools for in-person instruction, Superintendent Austin Beutner and UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz announced in a joint statement Tuesday night.

Preschools, elementary schools and services for students with learning differences and disabilities are set to reopen by mid-April and secondary schools are set to resume in-person instruction by the end of April, according to the statement.

“The agreement provides for the reopening of schools when Los Angeles County is in the red tier according to the state school guidelines, that all staff have access to the COVID vaccine and that schools are kept clean and safe,” Superintendent Austin Beutner and UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in the joint statement. “As we have both stated for some time, the right way to reopen schools must include the highest standard of COVID safety in schools, continued reduction of the virus in the communities we serve and access to vaccinations for school staff. This agreement achieves that shared set of goals. It’s our shared commitment to the highest safety standards and spirit of trust and collaboration we will take with us back to schools.”

Below is the summary of the agreement provided in the joint statement:

Daily in-person instruction for elementary school students in a hybrid morning/afternoon model, while maintaining the option for students to remain in online-only instruction.

Secondary students will continue with daily online instruction, along with the opportunity to return to campus for peer interaction, social-emotional learning and lessons for college and career exploration.

Full-day, in-person instruction for preschool students.

Maintaining current teacher assignments whenever possible.

All students and staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus, and weekly COVID testing will be provided thereafter.

Masks and social distancing for students, staff and visitors at schools.

Schools will be kept clean and safe. Los Angeles Unified has already invested more than $120 million to upgrade air-filtration systems, procure adequate stocks of personal protective equipment and add extra custodial staff.

Social-emotional supports for all students.

Additional professional development for teachers.

Meals will be provided for students at schools, whether they are receiving in-person or online instruction.