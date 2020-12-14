LAUSD

LAUSD Extends No-Fail Policy Due to Pandemic

The nation’s second-largest school district said it wants to avoid penalizing students who may be struggling during the public health emergency.

By Associated Press

The Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday that any failing grades from this pandemic-marred semester will be deferred until at least Jan. 29, giving students additional time to avoid receiving an F in their classes, according to a newspaper report that was independently confirmed by NBC Los Angeles.

The decision extends a modified version of the district’s “no fail” policy of the 2020 spring semester, when schools first closed after the virus outbreak began, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times said the new policy grew out of concerns about the dramatic rise in D and F grades as many schools remain closed and rely on distance-only learning. Many students are coping with is inconsistent or inadequate internet access and an insufficient learning environment at home.

Monday’s directive notes that, compared to last year, grades have deteriorated, especially for “high-need students,” the newspaper reported.

