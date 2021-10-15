List: LAUSD Opens Weekend Walk-In Vaccination Clinics at Six District Offices

Walk-in vaccination clinics are scheduled at six Los Angeles Unified School District locations this weekend.

The clinics are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at six district offices. The clinics are part of an effort to vaccinate employees in the nation's second-largest school district against COVID-19.

Vaccination Clinic Locations

Central, 2328 St. James Place

East, 2151 N. Soto St.

Northeast, 8401 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley

Northwest, 6621 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa

South, 1208 Magnolia Ave., Gardena

West, 11380 W. Graham Place

The clinics are part of an effort to meet a deadline for Los Angeles Unified employees to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep working.

According to the district, 97% of administrators and 97% of classroom teachers had loaded their vaccination status into the district's Daily Pass system as of midday Friday, along with 95% of classified supervisors, such as administrative assistants, plant managers and cafeteria managers.

Although Friday was the previously announced deadline for employees to obtain at least one dose, district officials indicated that employees will be able to continue working as long as they upload their information before Monday.

The district had originally set Oct. 15 as the deadline for all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this week, however, the district agreed to delay the timeline, requiring proof of only one dose by Friday, with the second mandated by Nov. 15.

Workers who do not have the single dose reported by Monday will be unable to return to work, however, they will not be subject to termination until Nov. 1. Any employees who fail to receive the second dose by Nov. 15 will be "subject to separation from district service.''