Los Angeles city-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the large-scale site at Dodger Stadium, are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, with eligibility for shots aligning with the newly expanded pool that allows many essential workers to get vaccine doses.

City sites will primarily provide second doses this week for people due for the required follow-up shot, but a small number of first-dose appointments will be available throughout the week, as doses remain limited, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.



The city's online portal will be updated Monday to allow workers in food and agriculture, education and childcare, and emergency services and first responders to make first-dose appointments.

"Our vaccination program has weathered many challenges, but we have made it clear that nothing will interfere with our mission to deliver this life saving vaccine to Angelenos as quickly and as safely as possible,'' Garcetti said. "Opening eligibility to more groups of essential workers will save more lives and accelerate our recovery. We are encouraged to hear commitments for more vaccines coming from our federal and state partners, and stand ready to scale up our operations so we can end this pandemic.''

The city expects to receive 70,000 doses of Moderna vaccine on Monday, which will primarily serve second doses across its six mass vaccination sites: San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and Dodger Stadium.

Sites will operate this week from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A small number of first dose appointments at Pierce College will be available online throughout the week.

A plan to reopen classrooms takes another step forward with the opening of a teachers-only vaccination site.

All second doses for this week are being automatically scheduled for patients who received their first dose at a city site between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.



The city's mobile sites will also triple their total capacity this week, increasing the doses administered to vulnerable communities from 4,000 to 12,000, officials said.



Garcetti's office also said the city has begun the planning process to integrate the recently FDA-authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine into its inventory in the coming weeks.