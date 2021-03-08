As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to fall and the vaccination rate grows, there is optimism LA County can move out of the most restrictive tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy as early as next week. As eager as some are, that does not necessarily mean all of red tier reopening would happen all at once.

"We are not yet on the other side, but we are getting close," LA County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

We have returned to pre-surge levels and this is wonderful news.

Ferrer said with case rates at this level, LA County's move out of the purple tier will be triggered two days after the state meets its target of administering 2 million vaccine doses in communities designated most COVID-19 vulnerable.

Ferrer said she believes that target will be reached by late this week.

"It's highly likely will be in the red tier by the middle of next week," she said.

But that does not mean all activities in the red tier will be allowed immediately.

The governor set April 1 as first day theme parks could reopen. Under state guidelines, indoor dining can also resume in the red tier. But Dr. Ferrer hinted in LA County that may not happen immediately, citing CDC reports on higher risk indoors without face covering.

"We have to take that into account as we consider reopening for restaurants," she said.

As for the reopening of middle and high schools, Ferrer said that will be permitted when LA County reaches the red tier in schools and districts that have posted approved safety plans.

In the San Joaquin Valley Monday, Gov. Gavein Newsom boasted that California has vaccinated 210,000 educators the past week -- nearly tripling the goal.

"So we significantly outperformed our benchmark. That's great news for parents like me and like you," Newsom said.

