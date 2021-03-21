Los Angeles

City of LA Offering More Than 70,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Week

The city expected to receive about 50,000 doses of the Morderna vaccine, 20,000 from Pfizer and 2,000 from Johnson & Johnson, officials said.

Cars are lined up for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The city of Los Angeles announced Sunday it will offer more than 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, including 50,000 first shots.

"Each Angeleno vaccinated moves us closer to reopening our businesses, getting kids back in the classroom and returning to the embrace of family and friends," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Our city is determined to get shots into people's arms as swiftly and safely as possible because we know that's the best path to ending this pandemic once and for all."

The doses will be administered at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park and Dodger Stadium, officials said. Dodger Stadium is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the other locations operate between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The city also has pilot initiatives for homebound and homeless people and the Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity (MOVE) program in Westlake, Panorama City, Pacoima, Baldwin Hills, South Park, Melrose Hill and Highland Park.

Make an appointment online at Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAppointment.

