Orange County qualified Tuesday for a move to the state's least restrictive tier for reopening.
The county can officially enter the yellow tier Wednesday. The case rate as of Tuesday is 1.4 per 100,000 and the positivity rates are 0.9%.
Graduating to the yellow tier allows for greater attendance for many businesses such as movie theaters and gyms, while museums, zoos and aquariums can open up at 100% of capacity and for the first time bars and distilleries can open indoors.
Here are other key changes for counties that move from the orange to yellow tier.
- Fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries permitted to increase indoor attendance to 50% of capacity, up from the current 25%.
- Bars would be able to open indoors at 25%.
- Venues such as Angel Stadium could increase capacity to 67%, up from the current 33%.
- Amusement parks could allow 35%, up from 25%.