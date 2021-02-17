Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Veteran Los Angeles County Sergeant Dies of COVID-Related Illness

Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25-year veteran of the department who worked as a school resource deputy, died Sunday.

By City News Service

LASD

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who had worked for the department nearly 25 years died from an illness related to COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Armando Meneses, who died Tuesday, is the second deputy in three days to die of complications from the disease.

"Sergeant Armando Meneses was a dear husband, father & almost 25 year veteran of our Department," LASD said in a tweet. "He was a truly honorable man with a golden heart. Please keep him and his entire family in your prayers."

As of Wednesday morning, 2,856 sheriff's department employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,910 sworn personnel, according to the department's website.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

