Coronavirus in Southern California: What to Know

What to Know LA County reported its first death related to coronavirus on Wednesday

Also Wednesday, international health officials said coronavirus is now a pandemic

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in the United States

A new coronavirus outbreak that began in China has spread globally. Below, you'll find county-by-county updates on the latest cases that have been confirmed by health departments in Southern California.

Los Angeles County

The county reported its first death due to the virus on Wednesday. The victim was identified as a woman in her 60s who does not live in the county but was visiting friends. The woman had an extensive recent travel history, including a long layover in South Korea, and underlying health conditions.

The county also reported six additional positive cases for coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 27, health officials said at a news conference.

LA County Case Breakdown

Note: Details about the new cases announced Wednesday were not immediately available.

Eight people in a travel group to Italy

Two contract employees who were conducting coronavirus medical screenings of arriving passengers at Los Angeles International Airport. The two LAX screeners worked at the same quarantine station at the airport and are likely to have been exposed to the same source of the illness

Two relatives of a person who lives outside the county and was also confirmed with the virus

A traveler from the area of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. That person, the county's first, has since recovered

An American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) traveler

A patient who traveled to Japan

A patient with no known history of travel to outbreak regions, possibly LA County's first case of community transmission

Three people in Long Beach with histories of travel to outbreak areas. One was hospitalized in stable condition and the others are at home in isolation. Two went on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt, and the other person had traveled to an area in Northern California where community transmission has been reported.

A resident who returned from Iran via LAX

Orange County

As of Monday, Orange County's health department reported two confirmed cases of coronavirus. Both are men older than 50 with travel-related transmission.

The county has three additional presumptive cases.

Riverside County

On Monday, three new novel coronavirus cases were announced in the Coachella Valley, bringing the number of cases in Riverside County to six. The infections were either the result of travel in areas where COVID-19 has been confirmed or contact with a known case.

Over the weekend, a hospital confirmed Riverside County's first locally-acquired infection.

San Bernardino County

As of Wednesday, no cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in San Bernardino County.

Ventura County

One case of coronavirus has been confirmed by the CDC in Ventura county. The patient is a resident who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship in February.