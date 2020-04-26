Star-Studded Fundraiser Benefiting LGBTQ Community Centers To Stream Sunday

A fundraiser highlighting the LGBTQ response to the coronavirus outbreak will be streamed Sunday, featuring performances by Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell and the cast of Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill."

"Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone" will also include performances by Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar, who co-starred in "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rosie O'Donnell, Sharon Stone, Adam Lambert, Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning performer Billy Porter, Kathy Griffin, Tatiana Maslany, Dan Levy, Sean Hayes, Wilson Cruz, Matt Bomer, Brian Michael Smith, Jonathan Van Ness, Ross Mathews, Tyler Oakley, Gigi Gorgeous, Michelle Visage and Javier Munoz are also set to participate.

The fundraiser will be hosted by comedians Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh. It will be streamed at 5 p.m. on the YouTube and Facebook Live pages of GLAAD, the event's organizer.

Proceeds will support LGBTQ community centers across the country that are members of CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBT centers in 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and abroad, according to GLAAD, which bills itself as the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," GLAAD President/CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

"So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."