Saturday Night Seder

Streamed Star-Studded Seder to Benefit CDC Foundation

The Seder will feature actors sharing stories and songs including Henry Winkler, Jason Alexander, Fran Drescher, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt and Rachel Brosnahan along with New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A star-studded Passover Seder supporting the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund will be streamed Saturday.

"Saturday Night Seder" will be streamed at 5 p.m. online and on YouTube. The foundation supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's health protection programs.

The Seder will feature an extensive list of actors sharing stories and songs including Henry Winkler, Jason Alexander, Fran Drescher, Judith Light, Idina Menzel, Harvey Fierstein, Ben Platt and Rachel Brosnahan along with New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rabbi David Wolpe of Westwood's Sinai Temple.

Passover, the eight-day Jewish commemoration of what the Old Testament depicts as the deliverance of the ancient Hebrews from slavery in Egypt, began at sundown Wednesday.

Passover commemorates the time between the Exodus from Egypt on the 15th of the Hebrew month of Nissan and the parting of the Red Sea seven days later to allow the fleeing Israelites to make their getaway.

The Seder is Passover's ritual meal. It is customarily held on the first two nights.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

