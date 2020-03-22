Tips to Improve Productivity While Working From Home

Working from home can be tough and sometimes not very productive. But according to Dominick Miserandino, a home entrepreneurial expert, here are four tips to help improve the quality and productivity of your remote work experience­.

Keep a schedule

Make a schedule for yourself. It’s important to keep track of your start time, break time, lunch time, end time, and online work meetings. Keep it consistent if you can.

Create a dedicated workspace

Choose an area in your home that won’t distract you, an ideal place would be somewhere you can concentrate (like a living room).

Track your results for the day

Make sure to write down what you finished, and what other projects that you are still working on.

Virtual dates

You can still maintain a sense of fellowship with your coworkers by scheduling facetime or online skype chats during coffee or lunch breaks. It can help connect you with your coworkers, although it takes a bit of time to getting used to.

“I think it’s almost going to be like a diet. It’s pretty bad the first week, then you get used to it,” Miserandino says. “The point is to keep working through this. Not only does the economy need this, your own psyche needs it too.”