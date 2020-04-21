Torrance

Torrance Is Offering Free At-Home Testing for Seniors. Here’s How It Works

Seniors who qualify for the tests will get a visit from members of the city's fire department, who will administer a nasal swab test

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

A person gets tested for the coronavirus with a nasal swab at a drive-through site.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

At-risk seniors in Torrance can now get a free test for the coronavirus at home.

Members of the city’s fire department will visit homes of qualified residents to perform the nasal swab test. Testing is limited to Torrance residents who are 65 or older.

The city began taking appointment requests this week for those with underlying health problems who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and have limited access to transportation. 

Here’s what to know.

  • Call 310-320-5918 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or click here to make an appointment.
  • Appointments are prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  • Appointments are available up to three days in advance.
  • The test administered by fire department staff takes about five to 10 minutes. 
  • Test results will be available in an estimated three to four days.
  • Positive results are shared by phone. Negative results are shared via email.

Click here for a map of testing sites in Southern California.

