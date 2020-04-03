West Hollywood

Touchless Crosswalk Signals Activated in West Hollywood

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

Touchless green-light crossing was activated at selected intersections in West Hollywood Friday in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The move will allow pedestrians to not have to press crosswalk buttons in order to cross several streets, according Sheri A. Lunn, West Hollywood's public information Officer.

"Modifications have been completed for crossings along the entire length of Santa Monica Boulevard within West Hollywood'' and at highly used intersections on Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax, Fountain and La Brea avenues, Lunn said.

