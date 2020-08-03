‘Travel Safely Ambassadors' Deploy At LAX To Combat Coronavirus

A "Travel Safely Ambassador Program" began Monday at Los Angeles International Airport, with workers handing out free masks to people who need them, along with informational materials about safety precautions to fight COVID-19.

The program was initiated at Terminal 1, with plans to expand to all terminals at the airport.

"So you can have the peace of mind when you travel and we can all stop the spread,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week when announcing the program.

The Travel Safely ambassadors will be easy to spot, Garcetti said.

"They'll be wearing Travel Safely buttons and standing next to signs encouraging mask use,'' the mayor said. "As resources and staffing allow us to get there, we want to have a world-class airport that provides you with world- class safety."

Garcetti said deep cleaning is being conducted at LAX's highly trafficked areas and there are now more than 250 hand-sanitizer stations throughout the airport.

"We're doing everything we can to protect everybody who's in need, to protect our most vulnerable to stop the spread and to save lives,'' Garcetti said.

Thermal cameras that check passengers' body temperatures were installed in June at LAX throughout the Tom Bradley International Terminal and arrival areas of the airport as another layer of protection to help keep travelers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.