coronavirus pandemic

First Positive COVID Tests for Athletes in Olympic Village

The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures

By Stephen Wade

A family stands in front of the oversized Olympic rings. The rings stand on a raft in Tokyo Bay in front of the Odaiba district. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place from 23.07.2021 to 08.08.2021.
Getty Images

Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.

Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Organizers on Sunday also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. This athlete was also identified as “non-Japanese.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you.

LA County 4 hours ago

LA County Mask Mandate Returns Saturday Night

LA County 5 hours ago

LA County Reports 1,827 New COVID Infections as Mask Mandate Nears

Also on Sunday, the first International Olympic Committee member was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test on Saturday entering a Tokyo airport.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the test and identified him as Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He won an Olympic gold medal in table tennis in the 2004 Olympics.

He was reportedly being held in isolation. Reports said he was asymptomatic.

Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This accounting does include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing committee.

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.

Tokyo recorded 1,410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in six months. It was the 28th straight day that cases were higher than seven days previous.

The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until Aug. 22. The Olympics close on Aug. 8.

Fans — local and fans from abroad — have been banned for all Olympic events in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures. As few outlying venues may allow a smattering of local fans.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemiccoronavirusOlympicsCOVIDTokyo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us