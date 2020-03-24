Uber Will Offer Discounts for Trips to LAUSD Grab-and-Go Food Centers

Uber will continue to offer discount trips for families traveling to any of the Los Angeles Unified School District's 64 Grab-and-Go food centers through April 3, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The discounts are for 25% of the per-ride cost, up to $10, on UberX and UberXL. People can enter the code LAUSD2020 in the payment section of the ride-hailing app, which can be used between 7 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

Anyone younger than 18 who uses the discount must be accompanied by an adult, Uber stated.

Discounts on the Uber rides do not apply to surcharges, government fees, tolls or tips and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, and Uber stated driver earnings will not be affected. The offer is not available for Uber Eats, JUMP Bikes and trips taken on business profiles.

LAUSD announced Monday it will close schools until May 1, and it has set up the food centers as a way to keep delivering nutritious meals to students in the wake of the outbreak.

The district said it has hundreds of thousands of students who depend on daily meals provided by schools. When the schools were operating, LAUSD stated it provided about 1 million meals to students each day.

The Grab-and-Go food centers are open 7-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. To find a Grab-and-Go food center, visit achieve.lausd.net/resources.