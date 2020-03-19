UCLA Backtracks on Making Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies Virtual Events

UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block said Thursday university officials will consult with its student leadership before making a decision on the fate of its spring 2020 commencement ceremonies.

Block had announced Wednesday UCLA's spring 2020 commencement ceremonies would be adapted to virtual events in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus."

In these unprecedented times, we are guided by our goal of protecting the safety of our Bruin community,'' Block wrote in a message to the campus community Thursday. "But we should have known the impact this decision would make, especially during this tense time, and we should have listened first. For this, I apologize.''

UCLA "will be connecting with our student leadership, including the Undergraduate Students Association Council and Graduate Students Association, so that we can make these decisions together,'' Block wrote.

"We are committed to giving all of our students the commencement they deserve. We should have known the tremendous impact that this decision would have on our students and their loved ones and friends. We will do better to include these important voices going forward.''