UCLA Men's Basketball Game Against Stanford Postponed

The UCLA men's basketball game at Stanford scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Stanford program, UCLA announced Sunday.

A rescheduled date for the game will be announced when it has been finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.

The Bruins have added one previously postponed home game against Arizona State on Wednesday, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion. Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date for the game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday.

UCLA's schedule this week also includes a road game at California on Saturday.

Previously, UCLA was scheduled to face Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1. Both of those Pac-12 games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins program.