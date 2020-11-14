USC Classes Will Be Remote, Online for Spring 2021 Semester

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has prompted the University of Southern California to announce all classes for the Spring 2021 semester will be online or remote, the same way classes were held during the Fall 2020 semester.

“We regularly meet with county health officials in our efforts to return to some in-person learning,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles F. Zukoski said in an announcement posted on the school's website. “In our most recent discussions, it has become increasingly clear that conditions are now likely to require that we begin the Spring semester with the same online and remote instruction that we've had during the Fall, with no additional students in our residence halls.”

Zukoski went on to say the university remains hopeful “that at some point during the semester we will be able to return some students to campus for in-person and hybrid learning” and the opportunity to “offer greater on- campus student activities and access to instructional facilities and research labs.”

Activities such as reopening tennis courts and swimming pools, libraries with fewer students and setting up tents for small study groups will need approval from health officials, he said, adding he knows how important these facilities are to the mental and physical well-being of students.

“I want to thank you for the perseverance you've shown in adhering to safety protocols to keep yourselves and your neighbors safe,” Zukoski said. “Your continued vigilance will be key to our efforts to resume a more active life on campus.”