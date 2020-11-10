USC

USC Women's Basketball Team in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test

The team has also paused all activities.

The USC women's basketball team is in quarantine Tuesday due to contact tracing after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced.

The decision to quarantine the team came after consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, according to the university. The team has also paused all activities.

A second USC athlete also tested positive for the coronavirus among the 1,601 tests conducted on athletes in the university's 21 sports since Oct. 30, the university reported Monday.

That athlete was put into isolation. The team the athlete is a member of was not identified.

Since testing began in mid-June, there have been 23 positive tests among the 6,488 conducted on USC athletes. The percentage of positive tests is 0.35%.

