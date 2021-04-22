vaccinations

Cal State and UC School Systems Will Require Vaccinations Once FDA Provides Full Approval

The two school systems will require all students and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The California State University and University of California systems jointly announced Thursday that they will both require all students and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement, however, will not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

The universities' vaccination requirement will take effect upon that "full approval'' occurring or the beginning of the fall semester, whichever is later. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna are both in what is known as Phase 3 Efficacy Trials and could apply to the FDA for full approval of the vaccines at any time.

CSU and UC officials said the planned requirement will be discussed with faculty and student representatives, along with labor groups. But they opted to announce the planned requirement Thursday so all members of the campus community can start arranging to get vaccinated before the fall term begins.

Both university systems are expected to allow for exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.

"Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than 1 million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the
country,'' CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement. "Consistent
with previous CSU announcements related to the university's response to the
pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families
and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start
of the fall term.''

UC President Michael V. Drake added, "Receiving a vaccine for the
virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves,
their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the
pandemic to an end.''

