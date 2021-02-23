Orange County's New Vaccine Site to Open at the Anaheim Convention Center

The opening of a new vaccine distribution site at the Anaheim Convention Center was moved up to Tuesday with the expected arrival of 16,00 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County.

Officials had planned to open the new vaccination site at the convention center on Wednesday, but moved it up when the state on Monday said Orange County would get 16,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said.

“When the state indicated they were going to drop our weekly allocation tomorrow (Tuesday) we felt comfortable using what vaccine we had on hand tomorrow (Tuesday),'' Kim said.

The county was running out of vaccines due to delays in delivery stemming from winter storms on the East Coast and Midwest.

Orange County on Monday also continued its march from purple to the less restrictive red tier, due to decreasing coronavirus cases, which will allow for the reopening more businesses, as 253 new COVID-19 cases and logged 38 more deaths were reported.

The cumulative case count stands at 244,885 and the death toll rose to 3,848.

Hospitalizations continued a downward trend, dropping from 577 Sunday to 556 Monday, with the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care dropping from 190 to 179, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county has 15.9% of its ICU beds available and 59% of its ventilators.

The daily test positivity rate was 5.4% on Monday, the equity rate for minority residents in hot spots, was at 7%, and the case rate per 100,000 was at 11.7, Kim said.