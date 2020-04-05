Ventura County Church Moves Forward With Palm Sunday Communion Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

A Newbury Park Church is holding communion on Palm Sunday despite coronavirus concerns and other churches refusing to do so.

Godspeak Cavalry Church is holding communion on Sunday from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. despite not being listed as an "essential business" by the Ventura County Health Department during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to respect social distancing. We want to respect everything that’s requested of us, but we still want to have access to what is a sacrament," said Senior Pastor Rob McCoy in a video posted to their website. "We will not violate a single CDC ordinance. No one is going to touch anything. No one is going to handshake, no one is going to hug."

McCoy said their church leadership was struggling with what to do during this period of isolation and social distancing. The church decided to stream their Palm Sunday service online at 11 a.m. then later have parishioner arrive later for communion. Once churchgoers arrive at 1 p.m. for communion they will be asked to stand six feet apart as designated by arrows on the ground.

People then can walk into the church and pick up their communion from the table.

Guidelines such as not touching, wearing gloves and a mask and practicing social distancing as well as not coming if you were sick were set forth on its website.

Godspeak Calavary Church is holding communion despite the Pope asking people to watch Palm Sunday Mass remotely because of the coronavirus panademic. McCoy said although he thinks some people will disagree that others will be overjoyed.

"Godspeak sees this as an essential part of The Church, and we want to make this available to you," church leaders said online.