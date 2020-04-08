Watch Live: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was scheduled to hold his daily coronavirus briefing to discuss the city of LA's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Already, the mayor announced that the city would mandate non-medical essential workers to wear masks or face coverings, provided or reimbursed by employers, and that customers could be denied if they are not covering their faces.

Earlier in the week, the mayor also announced that COVID-19 testing via the city had been expanded to everyone in LA County, not only the most at-risk populations.

