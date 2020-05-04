Los Angeles

LA Mayor Says LA Not Ready to Ease Restrictions Just Yet

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that although California's governor had provided counties and cities to ease restrictions on retail stores Friday, LA is not ready to take that step.

Garcetti pointed to the county having more cases in the past week than the week before, which he admitted could be a result of increased testing. However, the mayor said the county had also recorded more COVID-19 deaths in the past week than the week before.

On Sunday, LA County crossed 25,000 COVID-19 cases.

In addition to preaching patience, Garcetti also announced the opening of two more testing facilities.

Further, the mayor said he signed an order to require nursing facilities, which have been especially hard hid by the virus, to notify employees, residents and contractors of when COVID-19 testing will be made available to them.

