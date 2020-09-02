coronavirus pandemic

COVID Cars of the Future Are Coming to the San Bernardino Police Department

But what exactly is a COVID-19 car?

By Heather Navarro

The San Bernardino Police Department just got approval to add five new COVID-19 patrol vehicles to its lineup.

Officer will have access to the vehicles that self-disinfect throughout the shift using “superheat.”

The vehicles will heat to a range that kills viruses and bacteria.

The vehicles will decontaminate this way after new riders get in or out.

The San Bernardino Police Department also says it won’t cost taxpayers, because it’s coming from federal grant dollars. 

“These vehicles will help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on department operations and provide additional safety measures for our employees and the community members they serve,” Administrative Captain Francisco Hernandez said. “We are very appreciative of the funding to purchase these new vehicles.”

