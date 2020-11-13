coronavirus

Once Approved, You'll Be Able to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine at the Grocery Store

Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies will provide the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s authorized and safe for use in the United States. 

By Heather Navarro

Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores equipped with pharmacies -- more than 1,700 of them -- are at the ready, awaiting the approval of the coronavirus vaccine so they may provide it to customers, the company said Friday. 

The chain is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 

The goal is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, as well as free. 

Those interested in getting a vaccine can download the store’s app and sign contactless consent forms ahead of time to save time spent at the pharmacy.
Find a list of immunizations Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies provide by clicking here.

The Supreme Court takes up the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act today as Pfizer continues testing on a vaccine that, they claim, is 90% effective against COVID-19.

