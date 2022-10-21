‘Crowds Will be Roaring': East LA Classic Kicks off at LA Coliseum

A big rivalry requires a big venue.

Garfield High School from East LA will take on Roosevelt High School from Boyle Heights at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the East LA Classic high school football game. It’s the century-old rivalry that connects several communities for decades.

“It's one of the biggest stadiums that we have right here in California -- most historic. And we just get to do it on a bigger stage,” says Naszer Reed, a member of the Rough Riders.

For the first time since 2003, the old foes are meeting again at the iconic coliseum, which has hosted countless sporting events.

“Sensational is how we feel. We are excited to play here and hopefully to show up for our hopefully 30,000-plus fans,” Damian Cornejo, a Bulldog player, explains.

Excitement is building among fans and community members as well with many of families divided over which team to support.

“It’s an energetic day here in East LA,” explains Jim Crawford, a Garfield fan with Roosevelt ties. “It’ll definitely be pins and needles, and crowds will be roaring.”

Some 27,000 tickets have been sold ahead of the game, according to coliseum officials.

The game kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas are set to perform with the marching bands from both schools during the halftime show.