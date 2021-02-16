taxes

CSULB Students Offer Free Tax Services Over Zoom to Low-Income Families

On Saturday and on March 13, Zoom events are scheduled in which those needing help with tax preparation will be paired up with students for assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

By City News Service

krisanapong detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images

More than 50 accounting students at Cal State Long Beach are providing free income tax preparation assistance to families who make $57,000 or less, disabled people, the elderly, students, non-residents and individuals with limited English proficiency, the university announced Tuesday.

The service is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which is IRS-sponsored. Last year, IRS-certified CSULA student volunteers filed state and federal tax returns that combined totaled more than $1 million in refunds.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

The typical appointment, which will be conducted on Zoom, takes about 90 minutes. Appointments times are available Mondays-Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants should have the following original documents in hand:
   -- government issued photo ID or driver's license;
   -- original Social Security card or documents of individual taxpayer identification number;
   -- all W-2s and 1099s (if any);
   -- other income and expense information;
   -- students or parents of students bring total tuition fees and expenses paid (form 1098-T);
   -- parents bring total expenses paid for child's daycare if any;
   -- daycare or dependent care provider's address, phone and SSN or EIN;
   -- bank account and routing number (voided check) for direct deposit of refund;
   -- last year's tax return is helpful, but not required.

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present via Zoom to sign the required forms.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

