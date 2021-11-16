Along with "King of Reggaetón," Daddy Yankee can now add "Airbnb Host" to his resume.

In a limited time partnership with Airbnb, the “Gasolina,” “Con Calma,” and “Dura” star listed his private mountain retreat in Luquillo, Puerto Rico.

“A love for music and for Puerto Rico runs in my blood,” Daddy Yankee, also known as Ramón Ayala, said in an Airbnb statement. “By hosting these stays, I want to share la cultura de mi gente, our pride and our flavor – and demonstrate how easy it can be to invite others into your world, with el calor that completes it.”

Eric Rojas via Airbnb

The home will only be listed for three individual one-night stays for up to two guests.

The stays -- only costing $85 per night, not including taxes -- will be available Dec. 13, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17. The amazingly low cost commemorates his more than 85 chart-topping singles.

Here's what the home offers:

Daddy Yankee’s private memorabilia, including awards collection, and more

Outdoor pool

Private volleyball court

Billiards table

Explore Luquillo’s famous beaches and the El Yunque National Forest

A “locals only” guide with Daddy Yankee’s recommended local restaurants and bars

A specially-curated playlist of Daddy Yankee’s all-time favorite songs

Guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative test 72 hours prior to check-in.

Guests have to make their own way to Puerto Rico. Guests must also currently live in the United States, South America, Mexico, Central America or the islands of the Caribbean in order to book.

Guests can start booking the trip Dec. 6 beginning at 10 a.m. PST. Click here for the listing.