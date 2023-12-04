deadly shooting

Deadly shooting investigation at Vermont Knolls gas station

Police said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds near one of the gas pumps.

By Lauren Coronado and Helen Jeong

Police were looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man at a gas station in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South LA late Sunday night.

The LAPD received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Sinclair gas station on West Manchester Avenue and South Hoover Street off the 110 Freeway.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim near one of the gas pumps with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified as a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene. Video from the scene showed the man appeared to be inside a car.

The shooter was last seen getting away from the gas station in a car. Detectives were expected to collect security camera footage from the gas station to track down the suspect.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, and whether the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The intersection of Manchester and Hoover was blocked off for several hours while detectives collected evidence, but the roadways were re-open by 4 a.m.

