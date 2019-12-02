Death Investigation Underway After Human Head is Discovered at Griffith Park

Human remains were discovered Monday morning in Griffith Park by a hiker and their dog.

Los Angeles Police Department Investigators went to the general area of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road at about 9 a.m. Shortly after arriving to the scene, they found the rest of the human remains but say they don't suspect foul play.

The remains appeared to be those of a man in his 40s or 50s, possibly white or Hispanic, and may have been dismembered by animals. Police believe the still unidentified man may have died of natural causes and recent rains could have washed his body down the hillside.

"The evidence suggests that the person had passed away and animals may have gotten to it, possibly a homeless individual staying up in the area," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbet.

It was unknown exactly how long the remains were there before being discovered but police said judging by their state, they may have been there for at least a week.

Residents who tend to hike near the area are a bit startled but are not being scared away from taking a stroll through the park.

"It's horrible to think they found a dismembered body," said hiker Kelly Morgan. "I love Griffith Park. It is a beautiful place... but I think I will bring a friend next time."