Dense Fog Blankets LAX, Slight Delays Expected

By City News Service

Thick morning fog was causing flight delays at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday .

"We expect the FAA to have a ground delay program, in which arriving aircraft headed to LAX are held for a time at departure airports to space out flights, through about 1 p.m. Average delays are about one hour but please check your flight status w/your airline," LAX tweeted at 8:23 a.m. Saturday.

A dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service was due to
expire at 9 a.m.

