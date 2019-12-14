Deputies Refused Service at Riverside Starbucks, Company Apologizes

Riverside

Two Riverside County sheriff's deputies claim they were refused service at a Starbucks in Riverside, the department said Friday.

The uniformed deputies went into the unidentified Starbucks location
about 11 p.m. Thursday and were ignored by workers for at least five minutes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"The anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees
must end," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco tweeted Friday.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the deputies were not refused service, but that employees were not attentive.

"There is simply no excuse for how the two deputies were ignored," Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges said. "We're deeply sorry for that."

The employees on duty were not being scheduled to work while the company investigated the allegation, according to the company.

"We really want to connect with the two deputies, apologize directly,
and hear their stories," Borges said. "We take full responsibility for
any intentional or unintentional disrespect to law enforcement."

