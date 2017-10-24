Fan Creates Dodgers World Series Hip-Hop Anthem to Show Support for Team

Since the Dodgers clinched their spot in the World Series after 29 years, Los Angeles residents and supporters from all over have been overflowing with support. Fans have been holding watch parties, dancing in the stands, and traveling to games near and far.

One longtime Dodgers fan, Christian Holbert, felt like he needed to come up with a different type of encouragement. The Los Angeles-based music producer created an anthem to cheer on the team toward claiming the World Series title.



"Music is power," he said.

With a love for the game and a bed of music already prepared, he spent over eight hours creating an anthem.

"The song is about the Dodgers players," Holbert said. "I made it for them to give them courage, to let them know we’re going to the World Series."

The hip-hop-influenced track representing the Boys in Blue has a smooth, familiar LA sound and has former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully's voice as the intro.

Believing in a need for a soundtrack to ramp up the moment and to prove that the Dodgers are coming to fight for the title, Holbert is hoping that his anthem will provide the team with inspiration.

"Maybe this can help them win the championship,” Holbert said.