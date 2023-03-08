California

Disneyland Diehards Rejoice: The Famed Dole Whip is Coming to a Freezer Section Near You

The famed Dole Whip -- you've seen the long lines in Adventureland at the Tiki Juice Bar -- is a summer day staple at the Orange County park.

By Heather Navarro

A Disneyland theme park tropical favorite treat will soon be in the frozen foods section at a grocery store near you, Dole foods just announced.

The famed Dole Whip -- you've seen the long lines in Adventureland at the Tiki Juice Bar -- is a summer day staple at the Orange County park.

"This counter outside Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room also serves pineapple juice and DOLE WHIP® floats," Disney says on its website.

The Dole Whip is a soft-serve style dairy-free frozen treat that comes in pineapple flavor.

Dole just announced that at long last, you won't have to spend a small fortune on a park ticket to indulge.

Frozen Indulgences: Dole Whip® in pineapple, mango, and strawberry will be available at your local grocery store.

The products will debut, among others, March 7-11, 2023 at Expo West. It isn't clear when exactly they'll hit shelves.

