Downed Trees, Mudflows, Car Crashes: Winter Storm Does a Number in Woodland Hills

The latest round of winter storm that is pummeling Southern California created a series of dangerous situations in Woodland Hills Saturday.

The LAPD Topanga Division said it received several calls of downed trees that were blocking roadways and damaging parked vehicles overnight.

One incident was reported on Vassar Avenue near Oxnard Street late Friday night. Video from the scene shows a massive tree was uprooted then fell on top of several parked vehicles. The tree was blocking all lanes of Vassar early Saturday morning.

It was a close call for a Woodland Hills family when another tree was toppled by the heavy rain on Domingo Road about a mile away from the Topanga Canyon exit of the 101 Freeway. Luckily the tree fell just inches away from the house, not damaging the property.

Not too far from Domingo Road, a tractor, hauling double trailers, crashed into a commercial building next to the 101 Topanga Canyon exit on Ventura Boulevard early Saturday morning. It’s not early how many people were injured, but the video from scene shows the vehicle and the building sustained significant damage.

Woodland Hills received nearly 10 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.