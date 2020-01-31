Search Continues for Car Thief Who Led Dangerous Chase, Fled at Commerce Casino

The driver of a reportedly stolen car led police on a dangerous high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Friday night before seemingly eluding police after ditching the car at The Commerce casino.

The chase of the Honda began in downtown LA before weaving through Eagle Rock and heading east on the 210 Freeway.

The driver was driving more than 100 mph at several points, narrowly avoiding other drivers and CalTrans workers in construction zones.

The driver continued eastbound on the Foothill Freeway before transitioning to the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Duarte, then exited to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway in El Monte, where an El Monte police SUV began to pursue the vehicle.

The suspect drove at high speeds on the Pomona Freeway then exited southbound on the Golden State (5) Freeway in East Los Angeles. Then the driver exited at Eastern Avenue in Commerce and proceeded along city streets.

The driver later pulled into the parking lot of the casino and left the stolen car. Unconfirmed reports said he may have been seen catching a taxicab away from the casino.

As of Saturday morning, the suspect had not been found.