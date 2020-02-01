Drugs, Guns, Explosives Allegedly Found in Bermuda Dunes Home

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing about 100 pounds of explosives, more than four dozen guns and an assortment of illegal drugs, authorities said Saturday.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 78000 block of Darrell Drive. Inside, they found 53 firearms and various amounts of cocaine, ketamine and LSD, according to Riverside County District Attorney's spokesman John Hall.

"Also found in the home were live explosive materials including about 100 pounds of homemade explosives and military ordinance items such as C-4," Hall said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Hazardous Device Team was called to the scene to help dispose of the explosives, though two items were too unstable to transport and had to be destroyed with a controlled explosion, officials said.

Collin Hackett, a resident of the home, was arrested and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of possession/transportation of narcotics for sales and being a felon in possession of firearms.

He was released Friday after posting $50,000 bail.