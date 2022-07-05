Halloween

Drunken Long Beach Driver Who Ran Over Trick-or-Treating Family is Convicted of Murder

Carlo Adrian Navarro drove onto the sidewalk and hit the family as they were walking home after a night of trick-or-treating, Long Beach police said.

By City News Service

A man who drove drunk on Halloween night 2019 and ran down a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son was convicted Tuesday of three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Carlo Adrian Navarro, 23, is facing as much as 45 years to life in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 15.

Navarro was convicted for the deaths of Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil Awaida, 32, and their son, Omar, who were struck around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place.

Joseph Awaida died that night. The couple's son died Nov. 2, and his mother died the following day.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Long Beach police, Navarro was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia southbound on Country Club Drive and failed to make a turn. Instead, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit the family as they were walking home after a night of trick-or-treating, authorities said.

Navarro was arrested at the scene but was later released on $100,000 bail. He was re-arrested the following week in connection with an unrelated burglary case.

The liquor store clerk accused of selling alcohol to the suspect, who was underage at the time, was arrested in 2019.

News

Top news of the day

Winnetka 44 mins ago

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

LAPD 49 mins ago

Attorneys For Family of LAPD Officer Killed in Training Accident to Share New Info

Outside court after the verdict, Joseph Awaida's mother and Omar's grandmother, Vera, said she was "very satisfied'' with the verdict and called it the "best possible outcome that could have happened.''

But she added, "It's not really justice because they're not back.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

HalloweenLong Beachdrunk driver
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us