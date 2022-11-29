Dwayne Johnson Used to Steal Snickers as a Kid. Now He's Paying His Debt

Take it from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: it’s never too late to redeem oneself.

The star of Young Rock documented his recent trip to a 7-Eleven store in Hawaii on social media. It’s the same shop where he used to steal Snickers bars from because he “couldn’t afford one.”

The 50-year-old actor said, when he was 14 years old, he used to go to the same 7-Eleven shop every day and steal a King-sized Snickers bar as his pre-workout food because he was “broke as hell.”

More than three decades later, Johnson paid his debt by purchasing every Snickers bar from the store and emptying out the shelves.

The former wrestler said he was never caught largely thanks to a kind clerk who was willing to look the other way.

“The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” Johnson noted in his Instagram post.

Johnson also picked up the tab for other shoppers who were waiting in line to pay.

The actor said while he cannot change the post for “some of the dumb stuff” from the past, he hoped everyone would get a chance to right the wrong while shining a bright spot for others.

