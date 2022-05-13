Ridgecrest

Two Earthquakes Shake Ridgecrest on Friday

Weak to light shaking was reported by people in the area

U.S. Geological Survey

A pair of earthquakes struck the Ridgecrest area Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A magnitude-2.8 struck at 9:28 a.m., followed by a 3.2 at 12:45 p.m., the USGS said. Both temblors were centered 6 miles northeast of the city at a depth of about 5 miles.

People in the area reported feeling weak to light shaking, according to USGS.

Ridgecrest, located about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was rocked by back-to-back earthquakes – 7.1 and 6.4 in magnitude – the summer of 2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The former was one of the strongest quakes to strike Southern California in 20 years. It left behind cracked and burning buildings, broken roads, obstructed railroad tracks and leaking water and gas lines. No fatalities were reported.

Many people were in bed Monday when a series of quake rattled SoCal. Chief Sam DiGiovanna has some advice and reminders.

This article tagged under:

Ridgecrest
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us