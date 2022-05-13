Two Earthquakes Shake Ridgecrest on Friday

A pair of earthquakes struck the Ridgecrest area Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A magnitude-2.8 struck at 9:28 a.m., followed by a 3.2 at 12:45 p.m., the USGS said. Both temblors were centered 6 miles northeast of the city at a depth of about 5 miles.

People in the area reported feeling weak to light shaking, according to USGS.

Ridgecrest, located about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was rocked by back-to-back earthquakes – 7.1 and 6.4 in magnitude – the summer of 2019.

The former was one of the strongest quakes to strike Southern California in 20 years. It left behind cracked and burning buildings, broken roads, obstructed railroad tracks and leaking water and gas lines. No fatalities were reported.

