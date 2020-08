A preliminary 3.5-magnitude quake and several aftershocks rattled the Yorba Linda area Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS site said more than 2,000 people responded, saying they felt the temblor.

Residents reported feeling shaking from Mission Viejo to Glendale.

The quakes' magnitudes were reported as 3.5, 2.0, and 1.8.

Resident SoCal quake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said it was nothing big, just a "little adjustment."

A little earthquake in Yorba Linda. M3.5 at 3:18 pm. Not on any of the big mapped faults. Just one of the little adjustments. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) August 3, 2020

Did you feel it? A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the Yorba Linda area, @USGS says. https://t.co/J1pzNtI0Z0 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 3, 2020

