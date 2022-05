A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday.

The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.

Shaking was reported in the Salton Sea area to the southeast and in areas closer to Los Angeles, like Santa Ana, West Covina and even in Long Beach.