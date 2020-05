A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the San Fernando Valley early Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 3:19 a.m. The epicenter was less than one mile northwest of Chatsworth.

According to the USGS, weak or light shaking was felt around the Chatsworth area.

No injuries or major damage have been reported.

The earthquake was felt in Chatsworth, Tarzana and Sherman Oaks according to Twitter users.

Yes indeed. That was an earthquake. Strong sharp jolt. — Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) May 3, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.