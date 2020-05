A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the San Fernando Valley Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 2:45 p.m. The epicenter was near Chatsworth. According to the USGS, weak or light shaking was felt around the San Fernando Valley.

This was the second earthquake on Sunday in the San Fernando Valley area. The first earthquake was a 3.3-magnitude at 3:19 a.m.

Earthquake. Everyone ok? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 3, 2020

Yes indeed. That was an earthquake. Strong sharp jolt. — Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) May 3, 2020

