Earthquakes

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says this is most important to remember when earthquake strikes

To prepare for the next big one, Dr. Jones urges families to talk to their loved ones about a post-earthquake plan.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

While having three earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 or greater within a short span of time in the same regions  – think Malibu quakes in the past five days –  is normal, it is abnormal for Southern California to get fewer earthquakes as it has, Dr. Lucy Jones said Monday.

“We need to remember that the quiet of the last 25 years is not representative of the long-term Southern California pattern,” the seismologist said during the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday. “And we should get used to having more than we've seen recently.” 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Jones said young people who were not around during the 1994 Northridge earthquake or those who are new to Southern California should not get comfortable with the recent frequency of quakes. 

“It's a good reminder that earthquakes are part of our environment,” Jones said. “It's the reason -- Southern California is as beautiful as it is -- we need to be ready to experience bigger ones, too.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

To prepare for the next big one, Jones said the first step is to talk to family members and loved ones about a plan.

“Have a communication plan. If the earthquake happens when your kids are at school, do you know what they're going to do? Do you know what you're going to do about it? Do you know when you can get to them?” Jones said.

She also urged parents to talk to teens and children about connecting if there is no cell signal after a big earthquake. 

“Having a plan, planning to use texting instead of phone calls when the system's gonna be overloaded – all of those are really important,” Jones explained.

What is the first thing the respected seismologist would remember when a big one strikes?

“Probably the most important thing is water,” Jones said, explaining that because the water systems are the weakest part of the state’s infrastructure, they are likely to be badly damaged after a disaster like a big tremor. 

“FEMA will bring in water after we lose the water systems. But do you want to go and spend a couple hours standing in line every day to get the water you need for your family? Probably not.”

Southern California Aug 31

Series of earthquakes shake SoCal: Are we prepared for ‘the big one'?

Earthquakes Sep 12

Dozens of aftershocks follow magnitude-4.7 Malibu earthquake

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us