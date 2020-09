Shaking was reported across widespread parts of Orange and Riverside counties early Monday after a magnitude-3.4 earthquake in the Lake Elsinore area.

Weak shaking was reported in Lake Elsinore, Riverside, San Clemente, Perris, Corona, Temecula, Ontario and several other locations.

There were no reports of significant damage.

Refresh this page for updates.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit