A magnitude-3.2 earthquake early Thursday rattled parts of Southern California early Thursday, including communities near downtown Los Angeles, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

The quake was centered in southeast Los Angeles County near Huntington Park, where weak to light shaking was reported, according to the USGS's response page. Shaking also was reported in Maywood, Glendale and in and around downtown Los Angeles. Residents in Pasadena, Long Beach, parts of the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and communities in Orange County also reported shaking.

A dispatcher at the Huntington Park Police told City News Service the department had received no calls reporting any damage and described the shaking as "not that strong."

