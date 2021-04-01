Earthquakes

Early Morning Magnitude-3.2 Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

The earthquake was reported just before 6 a.m. south of downtown Los Angeles.

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported in the Huntington Park area early Thursday April 1, 2021.
NBCLA

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake early Thursday rattled parts of Southern California early Thursday, including communities near downtown Los Angeles, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

The quake was centered in southeast Los Angeles County near Huntington Park, where weak to light shaking was reported, according to the USGS's response page. Shaking also was reported in Maywood, Glendale and in and around downtown Los Angeles. Residents in Pasadena, Long Beach, parts of the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and communities in Orange County also reported shaking.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A dispatcher at the Huntington Park Police told City News Service the department had received no calls reporting any damage and described the shaking as "not that strong."

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

This article tagged under:

EarthquakesHuntington Park
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us